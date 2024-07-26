iPad lineup for 2025 leaked

Identifiers for iPad Models that haven’t been released and some scrapped concepts from development were leaked in beta code dives.

The leaker shared these 5 identifiers on Tuesday. Initially, they were believed to be linked to the iPhone 16 line, but 2 days later the leak was out, more identifiers that involved iPads were revealed from the source. The list was provided by Nicolas Alvarez and shared on X by a person going by the tag of Aaronp613, which was described as “guesses” on what the identifiers might be.

The list has 2 groups, with half of them covering some scrapped ones by Apple, and the other half involving hardware that is most likely in production and set for release in the future. The scrapped list has identifiers for base cellular and Wi-Fi models for the A14 iPad, iPad 13,20 as well as 13,21, while the hardware list has the iPad 15,8 and iPad 15,7 theorized to run on the A16 Chip.