iPad mini 3 listed as ‘Obsolete’ in Apple archives

Apple has designated its iPad mini 3 to be under the ‘obsolete’ devices list, marking the end of a popular tablet.

It was previously reported that the iPad mini 3 will be sent to the ‘obsolete’ category in December for both the cellular and wifi configurations, and now it has come to fruition. An Apple product that’s listed under ‘obsolete’ will no longer have support for repairs, mainly because the parts for the iPad mini will no longer be in circulation.

The iPad mini 3 was officially launched in 2014 as a successor to the iPad mini 2. The 9.7-inch tablet had a 4:3 ratio and a resolution of 1536×2048. Inside is an A7 chipset that runs iOS 8.1 out of the box. The device was introduced alongside the iPad Air 2. The differences between an iPad mini 2 and an iPad mini 3 model are mainly the Touch ID button and a gold color option.