iPad Mini 5 gets a 25% discount

Got your sights on the iPad Mini 5 and looking for a way to bring down the price further? Today’s your lucky day.

The iPad Mini 5 256GB model is down to just $512.28 from its original price of $679 on Amazon. That’s about $167 in savings, or roughly a quarter off the retail tag!

What makes the iPad Mini 5 so unique? It’s probably because of the small yet powerful form factor that makes it so easy to bring with you wherever you go. Hardware isn’t lacking- you get a speedy A12 Bionic chip on a 7.9 Retina display, which can run the latest or most demanding games with ease.

iPadOS turns the iPad Mini into more than just a tablet. It’s a full-fledged productivity and entertainment device in one. A single full charge lasts up to 10 hours, which should give you a couple of days.

Get the 25% discounted iPad Mini 5 on Amazon today!