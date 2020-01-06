iPad Mini 5 gets a $40 price drop

The Apple iPad Mini 5 is a versatile and ultra-portable device that can do a lot of things. Now, the 256GB Cellular + WiFi model is down to just $639 from its original price of $679 on Amazon.

Need a speedy tablet for work, play or entertainment? The iPad Mini 5 has you covered. It sports a powerful A12 chip that makes short work of apps. The 7.9-inch Retina display has wide and True Tone technology for excellent photo editing or content producing work. You get a Touch ID, 7MP front camera and stereo speakers for entertainment and various functions.

Coupled with a keyboard or a smart cover, you’ll be able to be productive, send some emails, update your blog or social media and watch the latest Apple TV+ series and movies. Last but not least, it can last up to ten hours on a single full charge.

If you’re thinking of getting a multi-purpose tablet, the iPad Mini 5 is pretty hard to beat. Buy it today!

