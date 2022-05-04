iPad Mini 6 buyers can get a $99 discount

Been keeping an eye on the new iPad mini 6 and are waiting for a sale opportunity to get it at a lower price? You’re in luck- today, the 64GB WiFi iPad mini 6 is down to just $399.99 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

The newest iPad mini sports a cleaner edge to edge design for a more modern look. It now sports an 8.3 inch Liquid Retina display with wide color and true tone for color accuracy. It can do a lot of everyday things, thanks to the A15 Bionic chip inside.

Color-wise aside, you can pick from Starlight, Space Gray, Purple or Pink. Apple’s latest model touts updates such as WiFi 6, USB C for accessory and charging and landscape stereo speakers. Apple’s tablet works with wireless keyboards and the 2nd generation Apple Pencil to extend its function beyond.

Grab the $99 of iPad mini 6 today!

