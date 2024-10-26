iPad

iPad Mini 7 awaits an update out of the box on day of release

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini 7

The iPad Mini 7 was launched on Wednesday with an update waiting right after taking it out of its packaging, with the latest version being iOS 18.0.1.

The update includes security updates and major bug fixes, so updating right after purchasing the iPad mini 7 is highly recommended. New iPad Mini 7 gadget owners will have to update from iOS 18.0 by downloading and installing iOS 18.0.1 with a special update having the version number 22A8380.

iPad Mini 7

After the first update, iPad Mini users will have to install a second update that’s coming on Monday because Apple is launching the iOS 18.1, which is the first iOS 18 version that features the Apple Intelligence capabilities supported by the A17 Pro chip.

The iPad Mini 7 has a starting price of $499 featuring an A17 Pro chip, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and can support the Apple Pencil Pro andits advanced technology.

