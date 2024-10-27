iPad Mini 7 pre-ordered units have arrived in New Zealand and Australia

Apple’s smallest tablet, the iPad Mini 7 is now reaching customers in Australia and New Zealand who pre-ordered the device. The seventh-generation iPad Mini was presented on October 15 this year, which was the same day that Apple began taking pre-orders for the product.

The iPad Mini 7 has a similar design to the iPad Mini 6 with significant upgrades. The latest model holds an A17 Chip, a base 128GB storage that is upgradeable to 265 or 512 GB capacity, with 8GB RAM. High specs allow the device to run the Apple Intelligence for the iPadOS 18.1. It is built with Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C with faster speeds for transferring data, and can support the Apple Pencil Pro.

In Australia, Apple Stores hold the iPad Mini 7 for customers to avail in walk-in transactions with stock enough for everyone. The price starts from $499, with availability following in Asia, next the Middle East area, then Europe, and will soon reach North America.