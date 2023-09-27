iPad Mini 7 rumored to launch this year

Online publication DigiTimes recently reported that Apple might be planning to release the iPad mini 7 this year.

As part of an article about the global tablet demand slowdown, the outlet suggested that Apple’s growing share could lead to a ‘small-size’ iPad in Q4. The report said that Apple’s share could ‘gradually pick up’ due to its inventory replenishment needs and apparently, orders for a ‘new small-sized iPad’ in the same quarter.

DigiTimes mentioned that the details came from parts and manufacturing suppliers. The outlet has a decent track record for Apple product rumors, but it’s best to adopt a wait-and-see approach. In line with this, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that a refresh of the iPad mini is plausible; a leaker named ‘ShrimpApplePro’ also said that a 7th-generation iPad mini was moving along the pipeline.

If the iPad mini 7 launches then it will probably have a new chip upgrade.