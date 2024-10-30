iPad Mini 8 will reportedly feature an OLED display

Ross Young, display analyst, stated in a post on social media that the next model for the iPad Mini will come with an OLED Display.

Previous models of the iPad Mini featured LCD displays. OLED technology offers richer and sharper images, higher brightness and contrast ratio, and improved battery life with improved efficiency.

Apple slowly transitioned its gadgets and products to possess OLED displays, such as the iPad Pro that launched this year, and it is expected that the iPad Mini is next to be equipped with the OLED display along with other gadgets like the iPad Air, new iPhone SE and MacBook Pro.

Young has a closely accurate track record for display-related leaks on Apple products, including the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The iPad Mini 7 was just released last week and it will possibly take some time before the iPad Mini 8 releases.