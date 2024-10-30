iPad

iPad Mini 8 will reportedly feature an OLED display

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini 8

Ross Young, display analyst, stated in a post on social media that the next model for the iPad Mini will come with an OLED Display.

Advertisements

Previous models of the iPad Mini featured LCD displays. OLED technology offers richer and sharper images, higher brightness and contrast ratio, and improved battery life with improved efficiency.

iPad Mini 8

Apple slowly transitioned its gadgets and products to possess OLED displays, such as the iPad Pro that launched this year, and it is expected that the iPad Mini is next to be equipped with the OLED display along with other gadgets like the iPad Air, new iPhone SE and MacBook Pro.

Young has a closely accurate track record for display-related leaks on Apple products, including the 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. The iPad Mini 7 was just released last week and it will possibly take some time before the iPad Mini 8 releases.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple News +
Apple News + offers sudoku daily Puzzles to Its subscribers
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Support for Vision Pro spatial photos and videos coming to Safari
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Get the Apple Watch Series 10 at an All-Time Low Price!
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 2
Apple rolls out AirPods Pro 2 firmware update prior to hearing aid feature
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple announcements for The M4 starting Monday next week
1 Min Read
MacBook Air
Apple M2 MacBook Air On Sale at $299.00 Off on Amazon
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple to cease production of the Vision Pro headset by the end of 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Vimeo rolls out app that supports spatial video for the Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Safari
Apple rolls out the Safari Technology Preview update 206
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Apple Pencil Pro Deal Spotted on Amazon
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix closes down their gaming studio Team Blue
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
iPad Mini 7 pre-ordered units have arrived in New Zealand and Australia
1 Min Read
Lost your password?