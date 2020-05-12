iPad Mini drops to $629

Are you looking for some discounts on Apple iPad Mini but couldn’t find it? You should visit Amazon. Amazon always has a discount on Apple Products. The fifth-generation 2019 model of iPad Mini with 256 GB storage is now available with a $50 discount. It is now available for $629 instead of $679.

Apple iPad Mini

The iPad Mini is amazing. It allows you to perform quick tasks and is easy to carry around. The design is brilliant. It has a thin design that makes it easy to carry. It has a 7.9-inch Retina Display that has amazing colors. It is bright that makes the content on it easy to read in any light condition. This model of the iPad Mini also has support for the Apple Touch ID fingerprint sensor. It is securer than before.

Also, it has a 256 GB storage which is more than enough to save your work and also the photos that you take using the iPad Mini. It has an 8MP rear camera sensor that takes some amazing photos. You can now shoot in HD and also play in VR.

With the 7MP front camera, you can video call using FaceTime. The iPad also has support for group FaceTime calls. The best part is that it supports Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard Folio.

You have a chance to save $50 on this model when you buy it on Amazon. Buy it only for $629 before the deal ends.