iPad Mini OLED Coming Close

Rumors suggest that an iPad Mini with an OLED Display is close to release. What can we expect from the new model? The device will have the A19 Pro Chip, the chip used for the iPhone 17 with the iPhone 17 Pro having a higher version of the chip. The device is expected to be using the mid-tier A19 Pro Chip used from the iPhone Air.

Apple will be moving to OLED display from LCD adopting OLED technology, with Samsung manufactured OLED displays. It is uncertain if they will have a higher refresh rate than the current LCD 60Hz display.

Apple is also reported to have created a new chassis for the device, featuring a water-resistant design with a new speaker system that is vibration-based to remove the need to put on normal speaker holes for the device, meaning that there will be less ways for water to be getting into the device.