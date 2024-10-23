iPad

iPad Mini Reaches an All-time Low Price on Amazon

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini

The iPad Mini has hit a record-low price and is available for $349.99 (from $499.99), with all 4 colors available on Amazon at the discounted price. The iPad Mini fits in just one hand, featuring an 8.3 in. Liquid Retina Display, an Ultra Wide 12MP front cam, 4K video recording, and Bionic A15 Chip where everything runs and loads smoothly, backed by a battery that can last all day.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Mini (A15 Bionic): 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Pink Apple iPad Mini (A15 Bionic): 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back... $499.00 $349.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The iPadOS turns the iPad into an intuitive, versatile, and productive gadget that is able to run multiple apps. Stay connected at work, school, or from home with a reliably fast Wi-Fi connection. Unlock your device with Touch ID and make secure transactions with Apple Pay.  Choose the storage ranging from 64GB to 256GB, depending on how much space you need for your apps, movies, music, and all other files. Get your iPad Mini today and enjoy $150 savings!

iPad Mini
