iPad

iPad Mini Release Close With New Upgrades

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini Release Close With New Upgrades

A new iPad Mini is planned for release, featuring new upgrades. The iPad Pro was given an OLED display 2 years ago; rumors suggest the iPad Mini will also be getting an OLED display, as they still feature an LCD screen.


The device will be powered by an A19 Pro or A20 chip, with the A17 Pro chip bringing some support for Apple Intelligence features. OLED panels are pricier compared to LCDs but offer improvements such as power efficiency, true blacks with a higher contrast ratio, and better quality on the display.

iPad Mini Release Close With New Upgrades

The iPad Mini released back in October 2024 is powered by the A17 Pro chip, allowing for Apple Intelligence features. Nothing else was reported for the iPad mini other than better water resistance via a new speaker system instead of using holes to keep the device safe from water.


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