iPad Mini To Use 8.4-inch 6-Hz OLED Panel

Apple is rumored to be using an 8.4-inch 60Hz OLED display for the iPad Mini that will be released this year. The iPad Pro has low-temperature two-stack polycrystalline OLED panels that allow the display to adjust its refresh rate from 10 to 120Hz. The device will have an LTPS Backplane Hybrid OLED Panel with 60Hz.

This is a downgrade and could be disappointing for those waiting on the upcoming model. Reports surface that a smaller form factor iPad is entering mass production at the 5.5 OLED Samsung Display A2 generation line based in South Korea’s Asan Campus. The pLTPS OLED panels are typically given fixed refresh rates ranging from 60 to 120 max, but are usually dimmer compared to LTPO panels.

Apple is anticipated to be releasing the iPad Mini 8 later this year, featuring an OLED Display for higher contrast, better power efficiency, and deeper blacks.