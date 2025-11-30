iPad

iPad Mini With OLED Display Arriving As Early as the Third Quarter of Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Instant Digital, a known Weibo leaker, reports that the iPad Mini 8 featuring an OLED display will be released by Apple by the third quarter of next year. The report made by the account aligns with reports made from a Korean media and Bloomberg, stating that the iPad Mini is set to receive an OLED display as early as 2026.


OLED panels are able to control each pixel individually for deeper blacks compared to the usual display technology, a faster response time, higher-level contrast, improved viewing angles, design flexibility, and a more precise reproduction of colors. The device is likely to be powered by a middle tier A19 Pro chip, the same one that powers the iPhone Air which was upgraded by an N3P third-gen 3-nanometer process.

The device is expected to be more pricey due to better water resistance and a new speaker system that is based on vibrations, along with the OLED display increasing the cost to around $100 more. The current iPad Mini has a starting price of $499.


