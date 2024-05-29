iPad

iPad mini with OLED due in 2026, as per report

By Samantha Wiley
Apples Plans for the iPad Mini and iPad Air are now broadly spread.

Apple has ordered from its provider for OLED display panels that are designed for their future iPad mini models. Since last month, Samsung Display started working on 8-inch sample OLED panels for the new iPad mini and intends to launch mass production at the facility in Cheonan by the second half of next year. Samsung is currently supplying Apple OLED panels for the new iPad Pro featuring a combo design that improves power efficiency and brightness.

Apple is also reported to add an OLED Display to the iPad Air in 2026. Both models will be renewed with the OLED Display at the same time in 2026, and Apple is expected to delay the release of the iPad Air with 13 inches screen until 2027. The OLED iPad Air is expected to retain its 11 inch Display and the iPad mini will be larger from 8.3 inches to an 8.7-inch screen.

