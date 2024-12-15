iPad Mini with OLED possibly launching as early as 2026

A new iPad Mini featuring an OLED Display is anticipated to be introduced as early as 2026. The iPad Mini will get OLED technology by next year or in 2027, and will be followed by the iPad Air for both 11 and 13 inches screens with OLED technology between 2027 to 2028, with the devices using a 60Hz single-stack OLED panel. Macs, on the other hand, will receive two-stack 120Hz OLED panels for both its 14 inches and 16 inches MacBook Pro, while the MacBook Air will be receiving a single-stack 120Hz Panel in 2028.

OLED Displays can control every pixel, making the panel have a more accurate reproduction of colors and a deeper black compared to common displays. OLED also makes better angles for viewing, design flexibility, faster time for responses, and has greater contrast compared to normal technology for making displays, and this was first used for the iPad Pro back in May.