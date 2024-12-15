iPad

iPad Mini with OLED possibly launching as early as 2026

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini

A new iPad Mini featuring an OLED Display is anticipated to be introduced as early as 2026. The iPad Mini will get OLED technology by next year or in 2027, and will be followed by the iPad Air for both 11 and 13 inches screens with OLED technology between 2027 to 2028, with the devices using a 60Hz single-stack OLED panel. Macs, on the other hand, will receive two-stack 120Hz OLED panels for both its 14 inches and 16 inches MacBook Pro, while the MacBook Air will be receiving a single-stack 120Hz Panel in 2028. 

OLED Displays can control every pixel, making the panel have a more accurate reproduction of colors and a deeper black compared to common displays. OLED also makes better angles for viewing, design flexibility, faster time for responses, and has greater contrast compared to normal technology for making displays, and this was first used for the iPad Pro back in May.

iPad Mini
Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M2 MacBook Air
The M2 MacBook Air with 512GB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Sony and Apple collab to bring support for VR2 PS hand controllers for the Vision Pro
1 Min Read
iCloud
Lawsuit regarding iCloud 5GB plan rejected
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple making A $1 billion plant to lift ban for iPhone 16 in Indonesia
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
Get the Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS at $69 Off
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
$200 monthly ChatGPT Pro subscription now available
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple TV and Apple Music natural language search made possible with iOS 18.2 
1 Min Read
Savings Account Interest Rate For Apple Card Is Cut Again
Savings account interest rate for Apple Card is cut again
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
4-Pack Apple AirTag On Sale On Amazon
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro future headsets could potentially be equipped with Apple’s 5G modem
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok ban set to take place on January 
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple looking into cellular connection for Macs
1 Min Read
Lost your password?