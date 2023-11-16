iPad now has Apple Music Classical

iPad users can now listen to their favorite classical music with the Apple Music update.

Apple Music Classical’s availability has been extended beyond Android and iPhone to the iPad. The feature was first introduced in March not on the App Store but on Google’s Play Store. Version 1.1 has been optimized to take advantage of the iPad’s larger screen, with media playback controls and navigation sidebar added near the bottom section.

Apple first made plans to introduce a classical music genre when it bought PrimePhonic in 2021. The standalone experience was finally brought to the public in March for discerning users. Apple Music subscribers can access 5 million-plus tracks, including recent releases alongside exclusive albums and curated playlists. Key works and composer bios have been added for greater immersion. Digital portraits in high definition showing famous composers such as Johann Sebastian Bach, Frederic Chopin, and Ludwig van Beethoven are in full display.