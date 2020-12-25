Should you buy the iPad Pro (2020)?

Apple updated its iPad Pro earlier this year by including a new faster A12Z Bionic chip and a slew of features such as the addition of LiDAR sensor and an ultra-wide camera. The iPad Pro continues to be the top of the line iPad with a starting price tag of $799 for the base model.

The iPad Pro features an almost all-screen design on the front and it comes in two versions: 11-inch and 12.9-inch. The major news this year was the introduction of Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. The new keyboard magnetically attaches to the iPad Pro and offers almost laptop-like functionality with a trackpad and keyboard. The keyboard also makes the iPad Pro float in the air like the screen of an iMac.

Improved AR experiences and better photography

The LiDAR sensor on the 2020 iPad Pro is supposed to help improve augmented reality (AR) experiences. Apple continues to invest heavily in the world of AR; rumours also suggest that the company is working on its own AR enabled glasses. The updated iPad Pro also features an additional ultra-wide sensor for taking much wider shots when there are a lot of people in the scene or to take pictures of a wide subject.

iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard

“The new iPad Pro introduces advanced technologies never before available in mobile computing,” said then Apple’s SVP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller. “Combining the most advanced mobile display with powerful performance, pro cameras, pro audio, the breakthrough LiDAR Scanner and new Magic Keyboard with Trackpad, this is another huge leap forward for iPad. There’s no other device in the world like the new iPad Pro and we think our customers are going to love it.”

The iPad Pro offers the best tablet experience and nothing comes close to it. The iPad Pro starts at $799 for the 11” (64GB) model and $999 for the 12.9” (128GB) model The Magic Keyboard makes the iPad Pro much more useful, however, it costs an additional $299 for the 11” model and $349 for the 12.9” model.