iPad Pro Gets Six Central Updates Other Than the M5 Chip

The M5 iPad Pro has been released, and not only was the chip upgraded, but the device received 6 other key upgrades like faster storage speeds, a C1X and N1 chip, and more.

The iPad Pro has a faster CPU of about 20% with the new M5 chip, and a GPU that’s 40% faster compared to the M4 chip, based on the data found on Geekbench 6. The iPad received an upgrade of a minimum 12GB RAM for the 256GB and 512GB models, while the models that have 1 and 2 TB of storage remain at 16GB RAM. An Apple-made C1X chip has been built into the iPad Pro for faster performance of cellular data. It also has an N1 chip for Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7, and offers twice as fast SSD writing and reading speeds in comparison with the previous gen, fast charging, and can drive external monitors up to a refresh rate of 120hz.

You can preorder the 13 and 11-inch iPad Pro, and delivery and retail store releases will start on October 22.