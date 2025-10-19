iPad

iPad Pro Gets Six Central Updates Other Than the M5 Chip

By Samantha Wiley
The M5 iPad Pro has been released, and not only was the chip upgraded, but the device received 6 other key upgrades like faster storage speeds, a C1X and N1 chip, and more.


The iPad Pro has a faster CPU of about 20% with the new M5 chip, and a GPU that’s 40% faster compared to the M4 chip, based on the data found on Geekbench 6. The iPad received an upgrade of a minimum 12GB RAM for the 256GB and 512GB models, while the models that have 1 and 2 TB of storage remain at 16GB RAM. An Apple-made C1X chip has been built into the iPad Pro for faster performance of cellular data. It also has an N1 chip for Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7, and offers twice as fast SSD writing and reading speeds in comparison with the previous gen, fast charging, and can drive external monitors up to a refresh rate of 120hz.

You can preorder the 13 and 11-inch iPad Pro, and delivery and retail store releases will start on October 22.


