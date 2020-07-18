iPad Pro Magic Keyboard Gets Sale Price of $330

Amazon is giving away the Magic Keyboard for the 12.9 inch model of the iPad Pro for just $329.98.

Looking to be more productive with your iPad Pro? The Magic Keyboard by Apple can be the perfect fit. The redesigned keyboard has a built-in stand what can prop your tablet at the right viewing and typing angle. It’s also full-sized and offers more tactical feedback compared to its previous iterations.

iPad Pro Magic Keyboard

The Magic Keyboard has an extra USB C port so you can seamlessly plug in accessories. It’s also backlit, which means you won’t have any problems working in little to no light conditions.

iPad Pro 12.9 inch model users will find it one of the best typing experiences they’d have on the iPad. The trackpad is a huge bonus as you’ll find it has more uses on the new iPadOS. Leave the laptop at home and get the discounted Magic Keyboard on Amazon today!