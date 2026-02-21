iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come

The iPad Pro is expected to be left untouched for years to come, with no big updates coming to the device. The iPad Pro will not be receiving any significant updates for a long time, with the prices of the OLED panel increasing and showing no signs of coming down.

The company maintains the normal iteration cycle with the iPad Pro, but they show no sign of going after significant upgrades like borders that are ultra-slim around the display of the device. The first big redesign was introduced in 2024 after 6 years had passed, and the company powered the device with the M5 chip in October 2025.

The iPad Pro is expected to receive the M6 chip and a vapor chamber cooling system similar to the iPhone 17 Pro for this year or the next. There are no rumors about the future for the iPad Pro and any other big updates coming to the device.