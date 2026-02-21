iPad

iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come

The iPad Pro is expected to be left untouched for years to come, with no big updates coming to the device. The iPad Pro will not be receiving any significant updates for a long time, with the prices of the OLED panel increasing and showing no signs of coming down.


The company maintains the normal iteration cycle with the iPad Pro, but they show no sign of going after significant upgrades like borders that are ultra-slim around the display of the device. The first big redesign was introduced in 2024 after 6 years had passed, and the company powered the device with the M5 chip in October 2025.

iPad Pro May Not Be Getting Significant Upgrades For Years To Come

The iPad Pro is expected to receive the M6 chip and a vapor chamber cooling system similar to the iPhone 17 Pro for this year or the next. There are no rumors about the future for the iPad Pro and any other big updates coming to the device.


Latest News
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS $100 Off
The Apple Watch Series 11 42mm GPS  $100 Off
1 Min Read
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
Future MacBooks Being Integrated With Privacy Screen Technology
1 Min Read
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
Public Beta For AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3 Now Available
1 Min Read
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
The AirPods Pro 3 Is $39 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
Apple Releasing A Revamped Sales Coach App
1 Min Read
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
Apple Wants To Create A More Established Presence In The Smart Home Market
2 Min Read
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
The AirPods 4 Is $30 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max Models Will Have New Features
1 Min Read
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
Indonesia Getting Coverage For AppleCare+
1 Min Read
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
Meta Ray-Bans to Have Facial Recognition
1 Min Read
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
The 11-inch M5 iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi Is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Acquires Full Rights to Severance
Apple Acquires Full Rights to Severance
1 Min Read
Lost your password?