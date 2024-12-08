iPad Pro with new M5 Chip may start mass production next year

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple industry analyst, reports that the iPad Pro will be equipped with the next generation M5 Chip and is anticipated to begin mass production next year around the second half. The main assembler for the iPad Pro with M5 chip will be BYD Electronics from China, which would likewise be their exclusive assembler for the HomePod with a display that is also reportedly in the making.

The current iPad Pro that was released earlier this year is equipped with the M4 Chip and an OLED display. Apple has ordered the chips from TSMC, with the company already starting production for their new processor. The new M5 Chip is reported to have an enhanced ARM structure and is made using the 3-nanometer advanced technology TSMC has. Other than the upgrade in the processor, no other information and rumors regarding the features of the M5 iPad Pro have been circulating but Apple did say they will consider changing the Apple Logo at the back to landscape orientation.