iPad self-service repair launches

By Samantha Wiley
iPad owners can now conduct self-repairs on their devices using genuine Apple parts.

Apple recently announced that the program has expanded to cover the iPad lineup. iPad owners can get rental toolkits, Apple Diagnostics, parts, tools, and manuals for their own use. Self service repair will cover the iPad with A16 chip, the iPad mini with A17 chip, the M4 iPad Pro, and the iPad Air with M2 chip and newer models. The components include charging ports, cameras, batteries, and displays. Alongside the news, Apple highlighted the Genuine Parts Distributor scheme for businesses that don’t have direct access to Apple’s service parts. As it stands, Mobileparts.shop and MobileSentrix cover the EU region, while MobileSentrix covers the US.

The Self-Service Repair scheme debuted in 2022 and offered self-repairs for those who wanted to do it themselves instead of having to bring their devices to an Apple Store.

