iPad trauma care app gets highlight on Veteran’s Day

Apple recently highlighted a trauma care app for the iPad during Veterans’ Day 2021.

T6 is a medical app designed to help veterans real-time. Medical teams can analyze and input patient data on the first stages of treatment.

Igor Muravyov, T6’s co-founder mentioned how the app allowed for quick navigation through 3,000 plus data input fields, something that can only be done with an iPad. He continues how iPadOS is the best platform due to its portability, power, ease of use, reliability and security. Hardware quality, Muravyov continues, is exceptional, as well as data security within the Apple ecosystem.

The trauma care app is currently deployed in New York Northwell Health level 1 trauma centers. Apple states that they intend to roll it out by 2022.

Veterans’ Day was also celebrated with the introduction of a new activity challenge for the Apple Watch. Users can record a workout for 11 minutes and unlock the achievement on or before November 11.