iPad Twitter App Updated with Redesigned Interface

The official Twitter app for the iPad has received an update today, with the most notable improvement being a redesigned interface, which allows users to make the most of a larger screen.

Before, the Twitter app used the same layout as the iPhone’s, which meant iPad owners had to scroll through a single timeline with white borders on either side. The developers removed the single layout format and replaced it with a multi-column format that works in both landscape and portrait mode.

In hindsight, the layout is similar to the web version of the social media platform, but with a few differences. The menu bar gets relocated to the left side while trending topics show up on the right side.

There’s currently no way to change the 3-column view in terms of checking mentions, direct messages and added timelines, but the real estate optimization on iPad is a welcome change.