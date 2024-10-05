iPadOS 18.0.1 launches for the M4 iPad Pro

Apple has made the iPadOS 18.0.1 update live for the M4 iPad Pro after pulling iPadOS 18 from the shelves for the device.

iPadOS 18.0.1 is the first software to bring the M4 iPad Pro into the iPadOS 18 system. Apple did launch the update at the same time as the other iPad models, but quickly pulled it from the shelves after reports said that users were having their M4 iPad Pros ‘bricked’ while installing the software. The Cupertino-based company issued a statement, saying that it has ‘temporarily removed’ the update and that they’re working on a fix. Now that a new software version is out, it’s safe to say that M4 iPad Pro owners can now update to the latest, with bug fixes made for all iPad models.

M4 iPad Pro users can update by going to the Settings app, then in General and Software Update.