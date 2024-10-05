iPad

iPadOS 18.0.1 launches for the M4 iPad Pro

By Samantha Wiley
iPadOS 18.0.1

Apple has made the iPadOS 18.0.1 update live for the M4 iPad Pro after pulling iPadOS 18 from the shelves for the device.

Advertisements

iPadOS 18.0.1 is the first software to bring the M4 iPad Pro into the iPadOS 18 system. Apple did launch the update at the same time as the other iPad models, but quickly pulled it from the shelves after reports said that users were having their M4 iPad Pros ‘bricked’ while installing the software. The Cupertino-based company issued a statement, saying that it has ‘temporarily removed’ the update and that they’re working on a fix. Now that a new software version is out, it’s safe to say that M4 iPad Pro owners can now update to the latest, with bug fixes made for all iPad models.

iPadOS 18.0.1

M4 iPad Pro users can update by going to the Settings app, then in General and Software Update.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
macOS Sequoia 15.0.1
macOS Sequoia 15.0.1 goes live
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 to have A18 chip and in-house 5G modem
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Magic Keyboard Case
The Magic Keyboard Case for M4 iPad Pro is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Gmail
Gmail summary card feature gets a revamp
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
Additional language transcriptions launch on Apple Podcasts
1 Min Read
iFixit
iFixit shows off new AirPods Max and AirPods 4 Teardown Video
1 Min Read
Anker MagGo Power Bank
The Anker MagGo Power Bank is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Microsoft HoloLens 2
Microsoft HoloLens 2 headset discontinued
1 Min Read
Juno
Juno for YouTube app exits App Store
1 Min Read
M4 Chip Macs
M4 chip Macs has a 2024 launch
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The iPad Pro with M4 Chip and Nano Texture Glass is $106 Off
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games files lawsuits against Google and Samsung
1 Min Read
Lost your password?