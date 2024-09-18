iPadOS 18 temporarily unavailable after M4 iPad Pro bricking reports

Apple has pulled iPadOS 18 from public view as reports of the software update bricking the M4 iPad Pro has surfaced online.

Numerous reports from online communities and social media claim that their M4 iPad Pro models were bricked after a pause during the installation process. From there, users were unable to turn on their devices and required a replacement. It’s worth noting that not all M4 iPad Pro users were affected, and it’s believed that a prior iPadOS 17.7 installation before updating to iOS 18 caused the issue. Apple will make iPadOS 18 signing available again once the issue is addressed.

iPadOS 18 was introduced alongside iOS 18, with iOS 18 being for iPhones. Apple apparently sent out a statement saying that a ‘small number of devices’ were affected and that the company is working to resolve the issue. It seems that only M4-powered iPad Pro models are affected.