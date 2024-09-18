iPad

iPadOS 18 temporarily unavailable after M4 iPad Pro bricking reports

By Samantha Wiley
iPad

Apple has pulled iPadOS 18 from public view as reports of the software update bricking the M4 iPad Pro has surfaced online.

Advertisements

Numerous reports from online communities and social media claim that their M4 iPad Pro models were bricked after a pause during the installation process. From there, users were unable to turn on their devices and required a replacement. It’s worth noting that not all M4 iPad Pro users were affected, and it’s believed that a prior iPadOS 17.7 installation before updating to iOS 18 caused the issue. Apple will make iPadOS 18 signing available again once the issue is addressed.

iPad

iPadOS 18 was introduced alongside iOS 18, with iOS 18 being for iPhones. Apple apparently sent out a statement saying that a ‘small number of devices’ were affected and that the company is working to resolve the issue. It seems that only M4-powered iPad Pro models are affected.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple Intelligence
Apple Intelligence to debut in seven countries in 2025
1 Min Read
Apple Card
Apple in discussion with JPMorgan chase over Apple Card
1 Min Read
Anker SOLIX F2000
The Anker SOLIX F2000 with Solar Panel is $1,100 Off
1 Min Read
Sleep Apnea Detection
Sleep Apnea Detection debuts in 150+ regions
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
Upcoming Mac Mini leaks reveal five USB-C ports
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
iOS 18 introduces Affirm loans after Apple Pay later exit
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
The 13-inch M4 iPad Pro Cellular 1TB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro battery replacement 20% more expensive
1 Min Read
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE with plastic material still in development
1 Min Read
Apple
New iPad and Mac models next to debut next
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M3 MacBook Air 256GB is $250 Off
1 Min Read
iPad
EU iPad users to have alternative app stores soon
1 Min Read
Lost your password?