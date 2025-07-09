iPad

iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 Third Developer Betas Now Available

By Samantha Wiley
iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 Third Developer Betas Now Available

Developers can get the third beta iteration of iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 on their devices for testing.

Apple has just seeded its third beta of the upcoming iPadOS 26 and iOS 26, two weeks after the release of the second beta updates. Both operating systems will adopt the Liquid Glass theme, complete with interface elements that mimic glass and translucency. The theme will be seen across the Control Center, Home Screen, Lock Screen, and app buttons and menus. The update brings new features to Apple Music, Shortcuts, Phone, and Messages, CarPlay revamp, Apple Intelligence, and others. For iPadOS 26, Apple will integrate a multitasking system for multiple window and app support to make functionality closer to a Mac.

Developers will need a developer account and a compatible device to download the beta update. The software can be downloaded through the Settings app and Software Update section.

