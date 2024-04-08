iPad

iPads may be scheduled for May launch

By Samantha Wiley
iPads

The latest rumor for the upcoming iPad has pegged the launch at the second week of May, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In the latest Power On newsletter, Gurman claims that the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models will finally be out for purchase in the latter part of May. He said that ‘those looking for a more specific timing, the launch is set at May 6’, with Apple retail stores receiving new product marketing materials shortly. Apple might reveal two new iPad Air and iPad Pro models- the iPad Air will come in a new 12.9-inch size while the two iPad Pro models will have a new OLED screen as well as the M3 chip.

iPads

The much-awaited launch will come with a new Apple Pencil with an innovative ‘squeeze’ gesture and a Magic Keyboard with a larger trackpad. There’s no set price point for the four new iPad models yet.

