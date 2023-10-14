‘Jelly Scrolling’ Might Be Fixed on iPad Mini 7, as per leak

Apple is en route to minimizing a slowdown in the screen called ‘jelly scrolling’ in the next version of the iPad mini.

‘Jelly Scrolling’ is a phenomenon in the iPad mini 6 where there’s perceptible lag whenever a user is browsing through content in portrait mode. This is more prominent in portrait orientation as LCD controllers generally refresh on the long axis and during fast-scrolling. When faced with this issue, Apple claims that jelly scrolling is normal and was consequently handed a class-action lawsuit.

A new leak surfaced on Weibo from ‘Instant Digital’, who said that the jelly scrolling issue has been improved and will be seen on the upcoming iPad mini. He wrote that the iPad mini ‘has changed the direction of screen assembly’ thus improving the phenomenon.

‘Instant Digital’ also said that the front camera has been upgraded but didn’t mention any specifics. Also, the newest iPad mini will have the A16 chip.