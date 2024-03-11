Landscape FaceTime camera may arrive on iPad Pro and iPad Air

A new landscape camera may be arriving on the upcoming OLED iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

Advertisements

The current iPad Pro and iPad Air has a facetime camera placed at the top, which skews the user view when making a FaceTime call in landscape mode. Apple seemingly recognized the problem and tested it on the 10th-generation iPad, relocating it to the side so it would work in landscape mode. While there has not been a release of new iPads, sources say that Apple will be integrating the change for future tablet models.

On Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, a leaker by the handle ‘Instant Digital’ mentioned that a landscape camera will be made for the iPad Air and iPad Pro. Code was found on iOS 17.4 that suggest the iPad Pro will have a similar placement or orientation. Both iPad Pro and iPad Air with OLED is believed to launch this month.