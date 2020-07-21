Latest Apple iPad gets a $30 discount

Apple iPad

The newest iPad from Apple is a budget-friendly device that still packs plenty of power. You can use it for productivity, entertainment and apps without any problems. Thanks to the iPadOS you can leave your laptop at home and still get plenty of work done throughout the day.

Currently, you can buy the latest Apple iPad 10.2 inch model with 128GB of storage for just $399.98, down $29.02 from its original price of $429 on Amazon. The extra space comes in handy especially for those who are subscribed to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Apple iPad

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (Latest Model) Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Silver (Latest Model) $429.00 $367.08 Buy on Amazon

Spec-wise, the iPad sports the newest A10 Fusion chip and an ultra clear and responsive Retina display. You get Touch ID on the front and a respectable 8MP rear camera. A full charge gives you up to 10 hours of use, which should be more than enough to last you the whole day.

The latest iPad also supports Apple Pencil and smart keyboard for those who need it. At $399.99, it’s a must-get tablet!

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.