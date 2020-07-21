Latest Apple iPad gets a $30 discount

The newest iPad from Apple is a budget-friendly device that still packs plenty of power. You can use it for productivity, entertainment and apps without any problems. Thanks to the iPadOS you can leave your laptop at home and still get plenty of work done throughout the day.

Currently, you can buy the latest Apple iPad 10.2 inch model with 128GB of storage for just $399.98, down $29.02 from its original price of $429 on Amazon. The extra space comes in handy especially for those who are subscribed to Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

Apple iPad

Spec-wise, the iPad sports the newest A10 Fusion chip and an ultra clear and responsive Retina display. You get Touch ID on the front and a respectable 8MP rear camera. A full charge gives you up to 10 hours of use, which should be more than enough to last you the whole day.

The latest iPad also supports Apple Pencil and smart keyboard for those who need it. At $399.99, it’s a must-get tablet!