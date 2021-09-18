Latest iPad Mini doesn’t get faster mmWave 5G technology

The 6th generation iPad mini recently launched, with one feature being 5G support. However, it’s worthy to note that it doesn’t carry the faster mmWave 5G technology.

Customers may be surprised to find that the latest iPad won’t have support for mmWave 5G since the official Apple website does not have a cellular compatibility page. Currently, mmWave is only available to the 12.9 inch and 11 inch iPad Pro cellular variants, the iPhone 12 lineup and the iPhone 13 lineup.

The new iPad mini does have more band options compared to the cellular iPad Pro and iPhone 12 models, which means Apple’s latest mini-tablet has more coverage compared to the aforementioned devices.

The redesigned 6th gen iPad mini can be pre ordered online at Apple.com and starts at $499 for the base wifi model. Those who want the cellular model will have to shell out $150 or more depending on the configuration.