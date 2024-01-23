iPad

Leaked renders of next-gen iPad Air surfaces

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Air

Leaked CAD renders of the upcoming iPad Air have been revealed online.

Advertisements

A leaker by the handle ‘91 Mobiles’ shows a look that’s nearly the same as the 4th and 5th generation iPad Air, but with bigger dimensions to accommodate the bigger screen. The CAD render highlights a redesigned rear camera lens- the pill-shaped protrusion is now longer compared to the round protrusion of the previous models. It’s believed that the design takes on an appearance similar to the iPhone XS and iPhone X.

iPad Air

Up front, the iPad Air has a similar design to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, albeit with thicker bezels. The idea behind the bigger screen is a tablet for those who want a larger display but without features such as the LiDAR scanner and ProMotion of the iPad Pro. 91 Mobiles also claims that the upcoming iPad Air will have the M2 chip and have a March launch date.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Stores
Two US Apple Stores closing
1 Min Read
New Driver
Apple shows off automatic check feature in ‘New Driver’ ad
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Mouse
Apple’s Premium Magic Mouse is 14% Off
1 Min Read
iTunes TV
iTunes TV show and Movie wishlists to reappear
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro to allow AirPlay mirror content
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
EU developers may have access to Apple NFC technology soon
1 Min Read
Upoy 40W Charging Station
The Upoy 40W Charging Station Can Be Yours at 63% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro to have 2TB storage, as per rumor
1 Min Read
Fruit Ninja Coming to Vision Pro
Super Fruit Ninja coming to Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple back to school program launches in several regions
1 Min Read
Apple iMac
Enjoy a 37% Discount on the 27-inch iMac
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Netflix a Non-Starter at Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Lost your password?