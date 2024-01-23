Leaked renders of next-gen iPad Air surfaces

Leaked CAD renders of the upcoming iPad Air have been revealed online.

A leaker by the handle ‘91 Mobiles’ shows a look that’s nearly the same as the 4th and 5th generation iPad Air, but with bigger dimensions to accommodate the bigger screen. The CAD render highlights a redesigned rear camera lens- the pill-shaped protrusion is now longer compared to the round protrusion of the previous models. It’s believed that the design takes on an appearance similar to the iPhone XS and iPhone X.

Up front, the iPad Air has a similar design to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, albeit with thicker bezels. The idea behind the bigger screen is a tablet for those who want a larger display but without features such as the LiDAR scanner and ProMotion of the iPad Pro. 91 Mobiles also claims that the upcoming iPad Air will have the M2 chip and have a March launch date.