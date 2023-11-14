LG display tasked with iPad Pro OLED display production

LG Display will be the one in charge of producing OLED displays for the upcoming iPad Pro.

The supply chain partner is en route to producing OLED panels for Apple in February 2024. Rumors of the OLED iPad Pro are constantly fluctuating in terms of launch date, with the Korea Herald claiming that the company is set to produce the OLED panels. According to the Herald, LG start producing the panels in its Paju plant in February next year.

A previous report validates the move, and both have confirmed that Apple is planning on 10 million iPad Pro panels in 2024. LG Display will account for 60% of all OLED display production while Samsung will take care of the rest. Also, Samsung will be tasked with the 11-inch OLED display while LG Display will be assigned to do the 11-inch and 12.9-inch OLED display. Pricing is expected to be concluded soon.