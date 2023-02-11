M1 iPad Pro and iPad Mini 6 added to refurbished items

Apple has started selling refurbished 2021 iPad Pro and iPad mini 6 models online.

The iPad mini 6 launched on September 2021, featuring edge-to-edge display, Touch ID, and a refreshed design. Pricing on refurbished models start at $419, which is $80 off from its brand-new counterpart (64GB), while the 256GB model is $100 off from its starting price of $549.

The 2021 iPad Pro comes in at either 11-inch or 12.9-inch variants, featuring the M1 chip and Liquid Retina display. Pricing on refurbished models start at $639 for the 11-inch, 128GB storage model, while the 12.9 inch 128GB variant starts at $889. Silver and Space Gray options are available, as well as higher storage models at the official Apple refurbished products page.

Refurbished Apple devices are similar to their brand-new counterparts and come with a 14-day return period and an AppleCare+ option. Supply depends on availability and will likely change over time.