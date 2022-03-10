M1-Powered 5th Gen iPad Air launches

Apple has revealed a new 5th gen iPad Air lineup in several colors, with 5G connectivity and the M1 chip.

The fifth generation model now has the M1 Apple chip with 8-core GPU and CPU, as well as the Neural Engine. Charging is done via USB-C, and the front camera is upgraded to 12MP and support for Center Stage.

iPad engineering program manager mentioned that the new iPad Air is only one-fourth as heavy and a third as thick as a ‘best-selling Windows laptop’. Furthermore, it outperforms its Windows counterpart by twice as much and is faster than most tablet competitors.

Connectivity features include WiFi 6, eSIM and 5G support, and the Apple tablet is available in non-cellular and cellular options. Its USB-C port can transfer data and connect accessories, albeit at a faster pace. It can now be connected to a 6K resolution external monitor.

Pricing for the fifth generation iPad Air starts at $599, with shipping and availability on March 18.