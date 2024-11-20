iPad

M2 iPad Air 128GB 11-inch on Sale at $100 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Apple iPad Air

Save big on the iPad Air M2 with this early Black Friday deal. The 11-inch Apple iPad Air comes with the M2 Chip that lets you run apps smoothly and simultaneously with its powerful performance. Experience faster speeds with WiFi 6E and activate Apple Intelligence with useful AI features to help you get work done while protecting your privacy whereas Apple itself cannot access your information!

Everything looks stunning and immersive, whether you are playing a game that has realistic graphics or watching a movie on the 11-inch Liquid Retina display featuring P3 gamut for richer and more vibrant colors, natural-looking images with true tone, and the industry’s lowest reflectivity.

Apple iPad Air
Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $599.00 $499.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Advanced 12MP front (ultra wide) and back (wide) cameras deliver impressive results when snapping photos, creating 4K videos, zooming in, and making FaceTime calls, with stereo speakers and 2 mics for great sounds.

Order your M2 iPad Air today and save $100!

