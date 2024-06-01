M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi Lineup on Sale! Get Up to $80 Off

The M2 iPad Air is less than a month old and Amazon has an 80$ off on chosen models this week. The deals concern the entire lineup with WiI-Fi. The lowest offer is for the 11 inch 128gb iPad for $569 from $599 and you can find great deals for the 256 to 1Tb models that are up to $80 off.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 1TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back...
|$1,099.00 $1,034.00
|Buy on Amazon
The 13 inch M2 models start off at $754 from $799, best for those who prefer larger screens to suit their lifestyle, being 2 inches bigger than the other model. Like the rest of the lineup, all Wi-Fi models are also on sale this weekend.
The models are equipped with LCD Liquid Retina Displays, True tone support, distinctive colorways, powerful performance to run and multi-task apps, fast wireless connections, advance camera, with iPad OS to make it more intuitive and productive, and USB C connector. The M2 iPad Air is the perfect versatile gadget. Get yours today!