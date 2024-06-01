iPad

M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi Lineup on Sale! Get Up to $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
M2 iPad Air

The M2 iPad Air is less than a month old and Amazon has an 80$ off on chosen models this week. The deals concern the entire lineup with WiI-Fi. The lowest offer is for the 11 inch 128gb iPad for $569 from $599 and you can find great deals for the 256 to 1Tb models that are up to $80 off.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 1TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 1TB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera/12MP Back... $1,099.00 $1,034.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The 13 inch M2 models start off at $754 from $799, best for those who prefer larger screens to suit their lifestyle, being 2 inches bigger than the other model. Like the rest of the lineup, all Wi-Fi models are also on sale this weekend.

M2 iPad Air

The models are equipped with LCD Liquid Retina Displays, True tone support, distinctive colorways, powerful performance to run and multi-task apps, fast wireless connections, advance camera, with iPad OS to make it more intuitive and productive, and USB C connector. The M2 iPad Air is the perfect versatile gadget. Get yours today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple iPad Air
Get $45 Off the 13-inch M2 iPad Air
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Trailer video for Apple TV+ ‘Wolfs’ launches
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro may arrive in France in June
1 Min Read
Apple
Samsung tops Q1 2024 smartphone shipments worldwide
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off
2 Min Read
iOS 18
iOS 18 Control Center to get revamps
1 Min Read
iPhone 5s
iPhone 5s moves to the ‘Obsolete’ list
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro might launch internationally in July
1 Min Read
Anker Nano Power Bank
Anker’s Nano Power Bank is $15 Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
‘Where Cards Fall’ arrives on Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple Card
New Apple Card ads go live
1 Min Read
Tap to Pay
Italy gains iOS Tap to Pay
1 Min Read
Lost your password?