iPad

M3 iPad Air launches

By Samantha Wiley
M3 iPad Air

Apple recently debuted the 13-inch and 11-inch iPad Air with the M3 chip.

The inclusion of the M3 chip offers up to 20% improved performance compared to the M2 chip. It also unlocks hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better graphic rendering when playing games. In the announcement, the new iPad Air retains most of its components, including Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C port, Touch ID, a 12MP wide rear camera, and a 12MP front camera with Center Stage. Storage capacity is set at 128GB and 1TB with no changes to the battery.

M3 iPad Air

Along with the M3 iPad Air, Apple has launched a refreshed Magic Keyboard as a companion accessory. The new Magic Keyboard has function keys, a larger trackpad, magnetic attachment, Smart Connector technology, and USB-C passthrough charging. Pricing for the 13-inch and 11-inch iPad Airs start at $799 and $599, while the Magic Keyboard starts at $319 and $269.

