M3 iPad Air launches

Apple recently debuted the 13-inch and 11-inch iPad Air with the M3 chip.

The inclusion of the M3 chip offers up to 20% improved performance compared to the M2 chip. It also unlocks hardware-accelerated ray tracing for better graphic rendering when playing games. In the announcement, the new iPad Air retains most of its components, including Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, USB-C port, Touch ID, a 12MP wide rear camera, and a 12MP front camera with Center Stage. Storage capacity is set at 128GB and 1TB with no changes to the battery.

Along with the M3 iPad Air, Apple has launched a refreshed Magic Keyboard as a companion accessory. The new Magic Keyboard has function keys, a larger trackpad, magnetic attachment, Smart Connector technology, and USB-C passthrough charging. Pricing for the 13-inch and 11-inch iPad Airs start at $799 and $599, while the Magic Keyboard starts at $319 and $269.