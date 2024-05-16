iPad

M4 iPad Pro models arrive in Australia and New Zealand

By Samantha Wiley
M4 iPad Pro

Apple’s newly launched iPad Pro models have begun to arrive in other countries, specifically Australia and New Zealand.

Advertisements

Australian and New Zealand customers who ordered the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models will start to receive their shipment. The new iPad Air and iPad Pro were introduced just last week and featured an OLED display, the latest M4 chip, and a lightweight design. The iPad Air now has the M2 chip and comes in a new 13-inch variant. The new M2-powered iPad Air still has an LCD display.

M4 iPad Pro

Along with the new iPad models, Apple also released a new Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil Pro. The Magic Keyboard comes with function keys, a palm rest made from aluminum, and a glass trackpad, and the Apple Pencil Pro only works with the new models. The new iPad models will soon arrive in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple iPad Air
The 5th Generation iPad Air with M1 is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
New accessibility features announced in iOS 18
1 Min Read
VMWare
VMWare Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro now free to use
1 Min Read
11-inch OLED iPad Pro
The 11-inch OLED iPad Pro is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
watchOS 10.5 releases with new watch face
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro may arrive in other countries after WWDC
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT for Mac to launch soon
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is $69 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
US iPhone sales remain steady despite weakening smartphone demand
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro instrumental in precision surgeries
1 Min Read
Gamma
Playstation emulator ‘Gamma’ launches on iPhone
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Enjoy a $149 Discount on the M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Lost your password?