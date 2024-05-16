M4 iPad Pro models arrive in Australia and New Zealand

Apple’s newly launched iPad Pro models have begun to arrive in other countries, specifically Australia and New Zealand.

Australian and New Zealand customers who ordered the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models will start to receive their shipment. The new iPad Air and iPad Pro were introduced just last week and featured an OLED display, the latest M4 chip, and a lightweight design. The iPad Air now has the M2 chip and comes in a new 13-inch variant. The new M2-powered iPad Air still has an LCD display.

Along with the new iPad models, Apple also released a new Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil Pro. The Magic Keyboard comes with function keys, a palm rest made from aluminum, and a glass trackpad, and the Apple Pencil Pro only works with the new models. The new iPad models will soon arrive in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.