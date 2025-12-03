M5 iPad Pro May Be Giving a Hint on New Feature of Studio Display

The M5 iPad Pro’s upgraded specs may be hinting at a big new feature for the upcoming Studio Display, which is anticipated to roll out early next year. The most recent iPad Pro was premiered by Apple last month, with one change related to the display that is quite noticeable. The feature provides a lower latency and can drive a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for externalmonitors.

This marks the first instance an iPad can support an output of 120Hz to an external display, and this coincidentally matches the rumors that Apple is developing a new Studio Display with a potential release in 2026.

The Studio Display was released in 2022 in March together with the Mac Studio, which has a refresh rate of 60Hz, built-in speakers and cameras, support for Spatial Audio, an A13 Bionic chip, Center Stage camera and an LCD 5K display with a starting price of $1,599.