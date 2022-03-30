MagSafe-Supported M2 iPad Pro might launch in fall

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that a new iPad Pro with the M2 processor and MagSafe might be arriving this fall.

After a new iPad Air with M1 chip appeared during the ‘Peek Performance’ event in March, the iPad Pro is up next in speculative terms. When the new models did not appear, Gurman believes that a refreshed iPad Pro should appear in the fall event, slated between September to November this year.

The Bloomberg analyst says that the refreshed iPad Pro will have the newly-developed M2 chip, as well as MagSafe charging, which will be a first for the iPad family. Furthermore, Gurman speculates that the tablet will have a mini LED and a glass back for the 11-inch device.

The aforementioned forecasts are likely to become reality, as Apple usually launches several products during its fall event. iPad Pro updates are likely to occur every 14 to 16 months as well.