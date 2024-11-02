iPad

Month End Sale For iPad Mini 7

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Mini 7

Save up to $20 dollars with the new iPad Mini 7 on sale with a 2-digit discount on Amazon!

The iPad Mini 7 features a Liquid Retina Display measuring at 8.3 inches, Apple Intelligence, and advanced camera features of 12MP on both cameras, front and back, enabling you to capture videos and photos in 4K. With the built-in touch ID with fingerprint, you have peace of mind of secure transactions using Apple Pay and sign in with apps with just one press.

iPad Mini 7

The iPad Mini 7 is equipped with an A15 Pro Chip for powerful performance when running apps and multiple apps at once. It’s a versatile gadget that ensures fast connection via Wi-Fi 6E at home, school, or at work, backed by a battery that can last all day.

$10 Off iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 128GB

New Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Purple New Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Wi-Fi 6E,... $779.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

$15 Off iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 256GB

New Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue New Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6E,... $589.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

$20 Off iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 512GB

New Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space Gray New Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E,... $484.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

To complete the experience, take notes and use the new Scribble to Siri feature using an Apple Pencil, and get a Smart Folio cover to protect your gadget and use as an iPad stand.

