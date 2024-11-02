Month End Sale For iPad Mini 7

Save up to $20 dollars with the new iPad Mini 7 on sale with a 2-digit discount on Amazon!

The iPad Mini 7 features a Liquid Retina Display measuring at 8.3 inches, Apple Intelligence, and advanced camera features of 12MP on both cameras, front and back, enabling you to capture videos and photos in 4K. With the built-in touch ID with fingerprint, you have peace of mind of secure transactions using Apple Pay and sign in with apps with just one press.

The iPad Mini 7 is equipped with an A15 Pro Chip for powerful performance when running apps and multiple apps at once. It’s a versatile gadget that ensures fast connection via Wi-Fi 6E at home, school, or at work, backed by a battery that can last all day.

$10 Off iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 128GB

$15 Off iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 256GB

$20 Off iPad Mini 7 Wi-Fi 512GB

To complete the experience, take notes and use the new Scribble to Siri feature using an Apple Pencil, and get a Smart Folio cover to protect your gadget and use as an iPad stand.