New 10.9-inch iPad Air 256GB drops $69 off

The 4th gen iPad Air with 256GB of storage and WiFi capability serves as an excellent workhorse and entertainment device. Today, it’s down to just $680 from its original price of $749 on Amazon.

The iPad Air is touted as a computer replacement, with hardware performance similar to most entry to mid-level laptops. At the front is an edge to edge Liquid Retina Display so you can edit, watch and create content with amazing color accuracy and detail. Touch ID allows you to make payments or log in the Apple ecosystem without having to input passwords manually.

An A14 Bionic processor makes short work of apps and productivity software, as well as even the most demanding games on mobile. The iPad Air 4th generation model supports the Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard so you can do more even when you’re on the go.

A single full charge lasts a whole day. Buy the discounted iPad Air today!