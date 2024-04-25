New 12.9-inch iPad Air no longer mini-LED, according to report

Apple will no longer have a mini-LED screen for the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, mentioned that Apple will forego mini-LED technology in favor of LCD for the 12.9-inch iPad Air variant. He backtracked on the report that the larger iPad Air will have a different display and the same as the upcoming iPad Pro. However, the high cost has prevented Apple from implementing mini-LED in the Air variant, despite supply chain rumors. That said, the two upcoming iPad Air models will have a standard LCD display and will be different from the iPad Pro models.

The report also claims that Apple will be developing a new model for the iPad that will have a mini-LED screen, and it will be introduced in Q4 this year. The iPad Pro and iPad Air are expected to be announced on May 7.