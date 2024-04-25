iPad

New 12.9-inch iPad Air no longer mini-LED, according to report

By Samantha Wiley
iPad Air

Apple will no longer have a mini-LED screen for the upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air, according to Display Supply Chain Consultants.

Advertisements

Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, mentioned that Apple will forego mini-LED technology in favor of LCD for the 12.9-inch iPad Air variant. He backtracked on the report that the larger iPad Air will have a different display and the same as the upcoming iPad Pro. However, the high cost has prevented Apple from implementing mini-LED in the Air variant, despite supply chain rumors. That said, the two upcoming iPad Air models will have a standard LCD display and will be different from the iPad Pro models.

iPad Air

The report also claims that Apple will be developing a new model for the iPad that will have a mini-LED screen, and it will be introduced in Q4 this year. The iPad Pro and iPad Air are expected to be announced on May 7.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple 2023 iMac
Enjoy a $100 Discount on the 2023 iMac with M3 Chip
1 Min Read
Apple
New Calculator app arriving on iPadOS
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Upcoming Apple Watch to have thinner logic board
1 Min Read
Anker MagSafe Charger
Anker’s MagSafe Charger 3-in-1 Cube is $37 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple buys on-device processing company
1 Min Read
FIFA Club World Cup
Apple planning to acquire FIFA Club World Cup streaming rights
1 Min Read
Meta Horizon OS
Meta Horizon OS opens to third party manufacturers
1 Min Read
Anker
The Anker 100W USB-C 3-Port GaN Charger is $21 Off
1 Min Read
Mac Mini
Apple might not launch an M3 Mac Mini
1 Min Read
Apple
FineWoven accessories halted, as per rumor
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Capacitative buttons rumored for upcoming iPhone 16
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Enjoy $80 Off the 9th Generation iPad
1 Min Read
Lost your password?