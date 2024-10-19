New adapter might allow iPad mini 7 fast charging

A recent regulatory filing reveals a possible new adapter that will fast charge the new iPad mini 7.

The newly-released iPad mini 7 boasts 20W fast charging, but it’s possible that it could be charged up to 45W, based on a filing from the China Compulsory Certification. It said that the iPad mini is ‘sold without adapter’ which is a common practice in some regions. In Canada and the US, the iPad mini 7 will have a 20W USB-C adapter, while in France, Germany, and the UK, the iPad mini 7 will not have the charger.

The charging capability of the iPad mini 7 is rated at 20 watts, while the iPad mini 6 is said to charge at 25 watts fast. However, the 20W ceiling might have been for the included charger. The listing includes a new accessory, titled 45W A2940 adapter with power set at 15V 3A.