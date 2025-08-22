iPad

New Budget Friendly iPad Will Have A18 Chip

By Lucy Bennett
Code references disclosed by accident by Apple itself suggests that a budget friendly iPad is in the works, which will be powered by the A18 Chip. According to previous reports, Apple is aiming to release an entry-level 12th generation iPad by next year featuring the same design but with a faster processor for the device.

The 11-inch iPad with an A16 chip is the current model for the 11-inch iPad with a starting price of $349. The A18 chip is powering the iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16e. Integrating this into the iPad will bring substantial upgrades in performance compared to the current model with the A16 chip. The A16 chip features a design made for AI workloads, along with a 16-core Neural Engine allowing for features of Apple Intelligence to be supported on the device.

The current iPad was released last year in March. Apple updates their budget-friendly iPad each year, usually during the first half.

Users of the Apple Card in Apple Pay who buy gas at Mobil stations and Exxon in the United States can get 5% daily cash back. It is also available at eligible stations for charging electric cars. The reward is restricted to $500 across Chargepoint, Exxon and Mobil purchases, which means the highest cash back you can get from this is about $25. Usually, the Apple card only offers 3% daily cashback in these stations, already exceeding the standard 2% cash back offered by most places for transactions done using the Apple Card. When you use the physical Apple Card, the daily cash back will only be restricted to 1%, so in order to maximize your cash back, make sure you are using the digital version of the Apple Card in the wallet app of your iPhone. This promo started on August 15 and will run until September 15.
