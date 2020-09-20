New iPad Air competes with the iPad Pro

Apple released two new iPads at its 15th September event. The event’s name ‘Time flies’ must have been a reference to the Apple Watch, however the company did showcase new iPad hardware as well. A new iPad Air and a refreshed budget iPad model have joined the iPad Pro to create a strong product lineup.

The updated iPad Air features a smaller bezel front design similar to the iPad Pro. However, the bezels are slightly thicker compared to the Pro model of the iPad. The iPad Air costs $599 which is $200 lower priced than the $799 iPad Pro. The iPad Pro packs some additional features over the iPad Air but the difference is negligible for most consumers.

iPad Pro or iPad Air?

The iPad Pro packs two cameras on the back – a wide 12MP sensor for regular shots and a 10MP ultrawide sensor for capturing more from the same angle. Apple also added a LiDAR sensor on the iPad Pro which helps improve the use of AR apps on the iPad. However, AR content is very limited at the moment but the scenario could very well change in the near future.

iPad Pro (2020)

The new iPad Air lacks the extra ultrawide camera and also the LiDAR sensor. But if you already own an iPhone and do not indulge in AR content, the iPad Air will be more than enough. Most people do not use their iPads for photography but use the camera for document scanning or for video call purposes. The iPad Air has users covered on the document scanning and video calling front.

The iPad Air introduced a new location for TouchID – more like a reintroduction – the sleep/wake button. It is a sign that Apple is not fully moving towards a FaceID future but is planning to keep TouchID and may also introduce in-display fingerprint reading mechanism on the iPhones as suggested by rumours.